1973: Some Rochester elementary schools to close
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The Gamehaven Council of the Boy Scouts of America has scheduled several events to celebrate the 88th anniversary of Scouting, including a dinner to honor area Eagle Scouts.
- After only three years of operation, Pemstar’s revenue already ranks the company among the top 20 contract manufacturers in the country.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Deborah Fitzgerald, a physical education student intern teacher at Spring Valley, was crowned Preston’s first winter carnival queen.
- James Vowels, a technical writer at IBM, was elected present of the Mount Olive Lutheran Church congregation at the annual meeting.
- Parents have been notified that Haverhill, Skyline, Bandel, and Hadley Valley elementary schools will be closed due to declining enrollment in the Rochester school district.
1948 – 75 years ago
- A 19-year-old farm boy from Askov, Minn., Vern Mikkelsen has developed into one of the country’s top-flight “big men” in small colleges. Mikkelsen, a six-foot, seven-inch center, is the leader of Hamline’s powerhouse basketball team. (Mikkelsen went on to a successful pro career and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 1995.)
- New outdoor fishing “thingamabobs” are being rushed to market for the spring fisherman sales. Included are two new lures: a “Weaver 1900” casting plug and a fuzzy bass popper.
1923 – 100 years ago
- A record-breaking crowd gathered in the armory to be amused and entertained by the midwinter indoor festival under the auspices of Company C Vaudeville acts and dancing highlighted the evening.
- Dorothy Mayo, a student at St. Teresa College, Winona, has arrived home to spend a few days with her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Charles H. Mayo, at Mayowood.
