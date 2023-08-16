1973: State Fair price of Pronto Pup will be 50 cents
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The new futuristic-looking iMac computer from Apple Computer is proving popular, breaking the company’s first-week orders record with 150,000.
- In Rochester, the median price of a home is $82,000. (In May 2023, the median price of a home in Rochester was $389,900).
1973 – 50 years ago
- The prices at the Minnesota State Fair will increase slightly. A Pronto Pup will cost 50 cents – up a nickel from last year. Hamburgers may be 10 cents higher, and there will also be an increase of a nickel for bottled beer. The State Fair will open its 11-day run on August 24.
- Captain Emil Koretzky of Rochester is a member of the Zumbrota National Guard unit and is serving as a medical officer and physician at this year’s summer exercises of the 194th Cavalry Unit.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The 39th annual Winona County Fair will be held at the Fairgrounds in St. Charles Aug. 20-22. Admission is 50 cents plus tax.
- A carton of 24 Hershey’s milk chocolate bars is 89 cents at the local Red Owl store.
- Martin Barber of Harmony caught a record German Brown trout in Camp Creek, about three miles south of Preston. The trout was 28 inches long and weighed nine pounds and six ounces.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Rochester water has been declared safe following an investigation by state health officials. The water was described as relatively hard, with a trace of iron but exceptionally pure.
- Harold D. Montgomery, a graduate of Carleton College this year, has been hired to coach the Rochester High school athletes this coming season. Montgomery will coach football and basketball.
- An inspector from the Minnesota Department of Education was in Rochester to review the agricultural department of the high school.
