Community

1973: The Grass Roots perform at Mayo Civic

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone has formed a committee to determine whether he should run for president.
  • High winds, up to 50 miles per hour, felled trees and caused power outages in Rochester.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • The Grass Roots put on an hour-long performance in the Mayo Civic Auditorium-Arena. Over 1,8000 attended the concert, and one young female fan had to be removed after fainting.
  • Sen. Barry Goldwater says Republican candidates will lose all over the country next year, and the GOP will be out of the White House in 1976 unless President Nixon acts now clear up questions regarding the Watergate case.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Spring quarter registration at the University of Minnesota totals 25,662, including 15,144 veterans of World War II enrolled under provisions of the G.I. Bill of Rights or the Rehabilitation Act.
  • St. Charles paid honor to high school football and basketball team members. More than 160 people turned out for the banquet, in which 31 athletes were recognized.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • A pool tournament will be held at Chase’s Billiard Hall in St. Charles. Prizes for successful cue artists include free dinners at area cafes.
  • Over 700 attended the dedication to the new Eyota school. The building was designed by former Eyota boy Harold H. Crawford. Crawford planned the building to serve not only school children but the whole community as well.
  • The St. Charles senior class play, “Daddy Long Legs,” will be presented at the Empress theatre on April 19 and 20.
