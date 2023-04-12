1973: The price to build average home skyrockets to $7,334
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The Rochester Park and Recreation Department hope to build a skate park in Rochester.
- Mayo Foundation’s earnings bounced back in 1997. The foundation increased its overall earnings by 115 percent over 1996’s figures.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The price of building a home has increased by 34% since 1968. The average cost to build a home in 1973 is $7,334.00.
- Executive Director of the Rochester “Y” Chuck Hazama stated racquetball is gaining in popularity. Currently, over 1,000 racquetball players are utilizing the four courts at the Y.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Letters have been sent out to business firms and organizations for contributions to the current cancer research fund drive.
- More than 3,500 persons attended the three-day 1948 Sportsmen’s Show in Winona.
- Olmsted County commissioners voted for a salary increase for the county public health nurses. The rate was raised from $232 to $248 a month.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The new record for continuous dancing was set at 52 hours and 11 minutes by Miss Helen Meyer of Cleveland, Ohio.
- Frank Barnes, of Brainerd, Minn., a civil war veteran aged 79 years old, became a father to twins. He was married last year to his 36-year-old spouse. All are reported to be doing fine.
- Alice Moody of Bryon won a $50 grand prize for writing, offered by the Post and Record newspaper.
ADVERTISEMENT