Community

1973: The price to build average home skyrockets to $7,334

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The Rochester Park and Recreation Department hope to build a skate park in Rochester.
  • Mayo Foundation’s earnings bounced back in 1997. The foundation increased its overall earnings by 115 percent over 1996’s figures.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • The price of building a home has increased by 34% since 1968. The average cost to build a home in 1973 is $7,334.00.
  • Executive Director of the Rochester “Y” Chuck Hazama stated racquetball is gaining in popularity. Currently, over 1,000 racquetball players are utilizing the four courts at the Y.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Letters have been sent out to business firms and organizations for contributions to the current cancer research fund drive.
  • More than 3,500 persons attended the three-day 1948 Sportsmen’s Show in Winona.
  • Olmsted County commissioners voted for a salary increase for the county public health nurses. The rate was raised from $232 to $248 a month.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The new record for continuous dancing was set at 52 hours and 11 minutes by Miss Helen Meyer of Cleveland, Ohio.
  • Frank Barnes, of Brainerd, Minn., a civil war veteran aged 79 years old, became a father to twins. He was married last year to his 36-year-old spouse. All are reported to be doing fine.
  • Alice Moody of Bryon won a $50 grand prize for writing, offered by the Post and Record newspaper.
