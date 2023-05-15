1973: Tom Tweite selected to attend Boys State
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Frank Sinatra, one of the greatest singers of the century, died of a heart attack at 82.
- After nine years and 169 episodes, fans watched the last episode of "Seinfeld."
1973 – 50 years ago
- Tom Tweite, a member of the Byron Student Council, National Honor Society, FFA, band, football, wrestling, and track, has been selected to participate as the Byron Boys State representative at St. John's University this summer. Boys and Girls State programs, sponsored by the American Legion and Auxiliary, are designed to acquaint students with how local and state government function.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Five Lake City volunteer firefighters were hurt when the fire truck slipped partially off the roadway throwing the firefighters off the truck. All five are in the Lake City hospital.
- Health departments in some states are issuing orders making it unlawful for a customer to try on new shoes when barefooted. Violation could result in going to jail for 35 days. Some say the rule stinks.
- Minnesota resort owners report seeing a substantial number of anglers crowding lake country for the 1948 fishing opener.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Dr. W. J. Mayo officially welcomed bankers to The Kahler for the Minnesota Bankers Association's twentieth annual First District meeting.
- Henry Ford has more than an average chance to capture the Democratic nomination for president in 1924 if he wants it.
- Anna Edmondson, secretary to Dr. C. H. Mayo, has returned to work after a month of vacation.
