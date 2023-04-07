50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
1973: Tony Olivia hits first ‘designated hitter’ home run

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Cable television bills have jumped about four times the inflation rate in the last two years and show no sign of ebbing.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Tony Olivia became the first designated hitter in the major leagues to hit a home run – a two-run shot to help the Twins to an 8-3 victory over Oakland in their season opener.
  • A total of 23 city high school students will travel to France and the USSR during their spring vacation.
  • The National Broadcasting Co. has canceled “Laugh-In” after a five-year run.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Harold Stassen racked up 20 of 27 delegates at Wisconsin’s GOP national convention. These results may push General Douglas MacArthur out of the presidential race.
  • The Rochester City Council voted to reduce the mayor’s secretary from a full-time to a part-time position and reduce the salary from $2,400 to $600 annually.
  • A baseball broke the Winona County Sheriff George Fort’s home window. The sheriff stated, “Shucks, they’re just kids having a good time.” The baseball was returned to the youthful New York Yankee hopefuls.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The Women’s Relief Corps held a program to recognize the local ‘boys of ‘61 of the Grand Army of the Republic. Hundreds attended the patriotic program held at the armory. There was a presentation of American flags to the boy, Morris Cook, and girl, Helen Johnson, who won the essay contest on the subject of the Grand Army of the Republic.
  • A family living in Cascade township was arraigned in the municipal court for neglecting to send their four children to school.
  • Dr. James J. Walsh will lecture at the Metropolitan theatre with a talk entitled “The Child of Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”
