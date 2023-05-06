Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1973: Top record album is 'Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree'

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Computer engineer Wright Nee of Rochester, an IBM Rochester development manager, received the J.C. Penney Golden Rule Award, which recognizes volunteerism.
  • The 50th Governor's Fishing Opener will be in Red Wing, the first time in southern Minnesota in about a decade.
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • This week's top two selling record albums are "Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree" by Tony Orlando and Dawn and "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia" by Vicki Lawrence.
  • Lonna Graner of Plainview will perform in the State Honor Concert at Northup Auditorium in Minneapolis. Graner has been a piano student of Arden Jurgenson for five years.
  • Rochester Mayo ran away with the second straight Big Nine Conference girls swimming championship in Winona High's pool.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Construction work on several large Rochester buildings and around 200 homes was halted today by a strike of 1,250 craft union members. Those who walked off the job were members of labor carpenters, general laborers, cement finishers, and drivers.
  • Two gunmen held up the Farmers State Bank in Hamel and escaped the Hennepin County village with $20,000.
  • Gov. Youngdahl asked for a new "attitude" to support and improve Minnesota's mental health programs and facilities.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Two new J. C. Penney stores will be established in Minnesota this year, according to the first vice president in discussion at a store managers convention in St. Paul.
  • Starting at the Metropolitan is Marion Davies, the No. 1 female box office star in 1922, starring in "When Knighthood Was in Flower." This is considered one of the top silent films of the year.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Hardee’s to take over Sandy’s Drive-In
May 05, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: Mayor orders "ill-reputed" slot machines removed from the city
May 04, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: Caledonia man fined for dynamiting fish
May 03, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Shining A Light For Madeline
Local
'We will keep a light shining': Winona community shares support in the persistent search for Madeline Kingsbury
May 06, 2023 12:02 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
050523.BRUINS.FACEOFF.jpg
Sports
Breaks, bounces go against Bruins in Game 1 of division finals
May 05, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo Nature Center
Local
New nature center reflects its surroundings
May 05, 2023 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
A mannequin display wrapped in tulle
Business
The Nordic Shop to unveil new Oleana collection
May 05, 2023 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon