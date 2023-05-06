1973: Top record album is 'Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree'
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Computer engineer Wright Nee of Rochester, an IBM Rochester development manager, received the J.C. Penney Golden Rule Award, which recognizes volunteerism.
- The 50th Governor's Fishing Opener will be in Red Wing, the first time in southern Minnesota in about a decade.
1973 – 50 years ago
- This week's top two selling record albums are "Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree" by Tony Orlando and Dawn and "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia" by Vicki Lawrence.
- Lonna Graner of Plainview will perform in the State Honor Concert at Northup Auditorium in Minneapolis. Graner has been a piano student of Arden Jurgenson for five years.
- Rochester Mayo ran away with the second straight Big Nine Conference girls swimming championship in Winona High's pool.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Construction work on several large Rochester buildings and around 200 homes was halted today by a strike of 1,250 craft union members. Those who walked off the job were members of labor carpenters, general laborers, cement finishers, and drivers.
- Two gunmen held up the Farmers State Bank in Hamel and escaped the Hennepin County village with $20,000.
- Gov. Youngdahl asked for a new "attitude" to support and improve Minnesota's mental health programs and facilities.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Two new J. C. Penney stores will be established in Minnesota this year, according to the first vice president in discussion at a store managers convention in St. Paul.
- Starting at the Metropolitan is Marion Davies, the No. 1 female box office star in 1922, starring in "When Knighthood Was in Flower." This is considered one of the top silent films of the year.
