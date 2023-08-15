Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1973: Trail between Pine Island and Rochester being cleared

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Construction could begin this spring on a $10 million fieldhouse at the University Center Rochester. The fieldhouse will include a 200-meter track and a 2,000-seat auditorium.
  • A new Christian Heritage High School in Wykoff is nearing completion. The building will be home for currently five students.
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • The Minnesota Department of Parks is clearing the Douglas Trail, an abandoned railroad bed for use between Rochester and Pine Island. Complete use plans for the trail have not been determined.
  • Some 126 Mayo High football players, including 43 varsity candidates, begin non-contact conditioning drills at the Mayo fields.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Margaret Chase Smith won the Republican nomination from Maine for senator in a landslide. (Smith was the first woman to represent Maine in the Senate and serve in both houses of Congress).
  • One million vacationers will flock to the magnificent Yellowstone National Park this summer. 15,000 people arrive at the park daily. (In 2022, 3.29 million people visited Yellowstone).

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The Ford Motor Company began to advertise in newspapers nationwide after five years without an ad in the company's name.
  • All places of business in Rochester will close at 5:00 p.m., and over 500 people are expected to attend the community and intercity picnic.
  • Today, the Standard Oil company broke ground to build a new filling station at Fourth Street and Second Ave. SE.
  • The retail price of milk has advanced one cent and is now 12 cents a quart.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1948: Bakery frosted over cake thieves
1d ago
 · 
By  Loren Else
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: Rochester may soon pass Duluth in population
3d ago
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


IMG_0579.JPG
Members Only
Local
City of Goodhue to reach out to Goodhue County as police department out of officers
2h ago
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Geothermal Wells
Local
Federal funds could help Rochester build on its $13.2 million downtown energy project
3h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Daniel Aaron Hodde
Local
Rochester man sentenced to 60 days in jail for sexually assaulting teen girl
8h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
William Glenn Steiger
Local
Twice-convicted sex offender sentenced to 9 years for sexual assault of girl
8h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson