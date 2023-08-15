1973: Trail between Pine Island and Rochester being cleared
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Construction could begin this spring on a $10 million fieldhouse at the University Center Rochester. The fieldhouse will include a 200-meter track and a 2,000-seat auditorium.
- A new Christian Heritage High School in Wykoff is nearing completion. The building will be home for currently five students.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The Minnesota Department of Parks is clearing the Douglas Trail, an abandoned railroad bed for use between Rochester and Pine Island. Complete use plans for the trail have not been determined.
- Some 126 Mayo High football players, including 43 varsity candidates, begin non-contact conditioning drills at the Mayo fields.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Margaret Chase Smith won the Republican nomination from Maine for senator in a landslide. (Smith was the first woman to represent Maine in the Senate and serve in both houses of Congress).
- One million vacationers will flock to the magnificent Yellowstone National Park this summer. 15,000 people arrive at the park daily. (In 2022, 3.29 million people visited Yellowstone).
1923 – 100 years ago
- The Ford Motor Company began to advertise in newspapers nationwide after five years without an ad in the company's name.
- All places of business in Rochester will close at 5:00 p.m., and over 500 people are expected to attend the community and intercity picnic.
- Today, the Standard Oil company broke ground to build a new filling station at Fourth Street and Second Ave. SE.
- The retail price of milk has advanced one cent and is now 12 cents a quart.
