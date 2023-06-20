1973: U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth dedicated
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Rochester John Marshall’s Aaron Jaeger was named to the state baseball all-academic team. Ryan Hawkins of Chatfield made it in Class A, as did Winona Cotter’s Steve Nelson.
- Norm Carlson and Gen Olson won the Republican endorsement on the fourth ballot to represent the GOP in the 1998 Minnesota gubernatorial election.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame will be formally dedicated in Eveleth and opened to the public on June 21. Dignitaries to be on hand include Gov. Wendell Anderson and National Hockey League president Clarence Campbell.
- NBC will televise a 20th anniversary American Bandstand special hosted by Dick Clark.
- A reception was held to honor Second Lt. Charles C. St. Mane of Lanesboro, a June graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Congress passed a bill to draft young men for peacetime service. It requires all men 18 through 25 to register, and men that age will be drafted as needed for the armed forces.
- WTCN 1280 radio will broadcast the heavyweight championship of the world fight at Yankee Stadium this week between Joe Louis and Jersey Joe Walcott II. Louis was knocked down in the third but knocked out Walcott in the eleventh round to retain his crown. This became known as Joe Louis’s last great fight.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Judge Vernon Gates told the gathering of the Olmsted County Federation of Women’s clubs that parents are to blame for the rising tide of juvenile delinquency. He stressed that young emotions must be controlled, and young men must be kept out of pool halls and dance halls, which are breeding places of crime.
- Dr. Henry Plummer had the misfortune of having one of his fingers seriously injured when the end of a finger caught in a flywheel and was badly lacerated.
- Jack Crewe, the city editor of the Bulletin, has his Ford touring car loaded with supplies and is heading north for a week’s vacation. He hopes to make Duluth this evening.
