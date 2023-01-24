1973: Vietnam peace agreement reached
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Clyde Bellecourt, a co-founder of the American Indian Movement, was at the National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, protesting the use of the North Dakota nickname Fighting Sioux at the hockey game between St. Cloud Huskies and North Dakota. (North Dakota retired the term in 2012 and adopted the Fighting Hawks nickname.)
1973 – 50 years ago
- The government of the United States and North Vietnam completed an agreement to end more than a decade of warfare in Indochina. In a speech broadcast nationally, Nixon said that the agreement ensured “peace with honor.”
- The agreement led to the release of 591 American POWs. (The agreement would collapse, and the fighting continued until 1975. Navy Lt. John McCain was released on March 14, 1973, after five and a half years as a prisoner of war.)
1948 – 75 years ago
- An old name in banking is now in the past following the abandonment of the name of Scanlan-Habberstad bank, which is now Lanesboro State Bank.
- Mankato kept on top of the Big Nine basketball conference by winning its fifth game in a row with a 33-25 victory over Winona.
1923 – 100 years ago
- One hundred and seventeen funeral processions in 1922 wound through the white gates into the beautiful interior of Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester. 74 were Americans, 12 were German, and five were English. The rest tailed off into a number of different nationalities.
- H. C. Kenyon will operate the Rochester branch of the Fuller Bruch Company, the largest brush manufacturing company in the world. He will be assisted by Jack Hustad.
- The county is contemplating the purchase of a tractor, a grader, and a truck. Bids have been requested, and they will be reviewed at the next meeting of the county board of commissioners.
