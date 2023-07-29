1973: Wabasha farmers hammered by a storm
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Steven Spielberg produced and directed the current hit “Saving Private Ryan,” a stirring tribute to the men who fought in World War II. (The movie won five Oscars.)
- Jeremy Hebl from Stewartville pitched seven strong innings in his Rochester Honkers debut, yielding only one unearned run to earn the win in a 5-2 victory over the Southern Minny Stars of Austin.
1973 – 50 years ago
- An estimated $500,000 of crops were destroyed in the Wabasha area by heavy rain, high winds, and hail.
- Under a new state law, an eight-point “patient’s bill of rights” will be presented to every hospital and nursing home patient.
- 375 bicycle riders took part in the fifth-annual Centurion Ride in Rochester. 250 riders completed the entire 100-mile route.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Any man who plans to officiate high school sports must register with the Minnesota High School League by August 1. Those failing to register by then will be subject to a $2 late fee.
- Wilbert Helzer of Winona has been appointed deputy grand inspector for the Minnesota Military Order of Cooties. If you are scratching your head wondering what the Order of Cooties is, it is a non-profit Veteran’s Service Organization.
- Voters in the Chatfield school districts 81 and 109 have approved installing a lighting system for the athletic field. The cost is not to exceed $7,000.
1923 – 100 years ago
- A pint bottle of “hootch” was found in the sock of a man arrested by the Rochester police. The man put up a $10 bond to be released and left with his sock but not his bottle.
- On average, every week, two cars are stolen in Rochester. This past week a brand-new Ford touring car was taken. Police are advising car owners to purchase locking devices for their automobiles.
- The new Nicolette Hotel in Minneapolis is under construction. It will soon open its doors to Rochester businesspeople traveling to the Twin Cities. (The Nicolette Hotel would open in June 1924 with 637 rooms and cost $3.5 million.)
