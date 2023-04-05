1973: World Trade Center towers dedicated
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Anheuser-Busch is test marketing Cataline Blonde, a low-calorie, low-alcohol beer aimed primarily at women.
- Sixty-five candidates have applied to be Rochester’s new police chief.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The World Trade Center, its two 1,350-foot towers, 110 stories, the tallest buildings in the world, were dedicated by Governors Nelson Rockefeller of New York and William Cahill of New Jersey. President Nixon hailed the center as “a major factor for the expansion of the nation’s international trade.”
1948 – 75 years ago
- An Air Force sergeant with no flight training or authorization flew a B-25 plane solo from Dayton, Ohio, to the small municipal airport at Owatonna. He then visited his brother, who lives in Owatonna, until the military police picked him up.
- Whitewater State Park’s public golf course will open this season if $1,000 can be raised for some reconstruction on the course. The golf course has been closed since 1942.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Recent rumors regarding J.C. Penney Co. opening a store in Rochester have been confirmed with the receipt of a letter from R. L. Whitman of J.C. Penney Corp. Inc. to the city that a store will soon be opened.
- Rochester police are warning drivers not to drive recklessly or speed. A Rochester police spokesman indicated that some drivers “have no regard for the life and limb of their fellow citizens driving around city streets or pedestrians. Drivers will be stopped and arrested if the police witness this behavior.
