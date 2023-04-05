50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1973: World Trade Center towers dedicated

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Anheuser-Busch is test marketing Cataline Blonde, a low-calorie, low-alcohol beer aimed primarily at women.
  • Sixty-five candidates have applied to be Rochester’s new police chief.
ALSO READ

1973 – 50 years ago

  • The World Trade Center, its two 1,350-foot towers, 110 stories, the tallest buildings in the world, were dedicated by Governors Nelson Rockefeller of New York and William Cahill of New Jersey. President Nixon hailed the center as “a major factor for the expansion of the nation’s international trade.”

1948 – 75 years ago

  • An Air Force sergeant with no flight training or authorization flew a B-25 plane solo from Dayton, Ohio, to the small municipal airport at Owatonna. He then visited his brother, who lives in Owatonna, until the military police picked him up.
  • Whitewater State Park’s public golf course will open this season if $1,000 can be raised for some reconstruction on the course. The golf course has been closed since 1942.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Recent rumors regarding J.C. Penney Co. opening a store in Rochester have been confirmed with the receipt of a letter from R. L. Whitman of J.C. Penney Corp. Inc. to the city that a store will soon be opened.
  • Rochester police are warning drivers not to drive recklessly or speed. A Rochester police spokesman indicated that some drivers “have no regard for the life and limb of their fellow citizens driving around city streets or pedestrians. Drivers will be stopped and arrested if the police witness this behavior.
What To Read Next
Lucy Kurup.png
Community
Lucy Kurup: A.I. is a tool that can be used -- or misused
April 04, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Lucy Kurup
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: Rochester Fire Department saves another life
April 04, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Alcatraz Island opens as a national park
April 03, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


031922.BENNETT.ZMOLEK.png
College
Rochester natives Zmolek, Haskins enter NCAA transfer portal
April 04, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Answer Man logo
Local
You like birdwatching? Answer Man has some easy options
April 04, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson.png
Local
Mankato man gets 15 years in prison for murdering 2-month-old daughter
April 04, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Ojibwe pony.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
From the brink of extinction, Ojibwe horses visit Whitewater State Park
April 04, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed