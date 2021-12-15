1996: Glen Mason hired as Minnesota Gophers head football coach
Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.
1996 – 25 years ago
- Glen Mason of Kansas was named as the new Minnesota Gopher football coach at a news conference. Mason was given a seven-year contract with a salary of $140,000 per year plus incentives. Mason replaces Jim Wacker.
- The Smithsonian will mark the 20th anniversary of “Star Wars” by showcasing 250 original movie props, artwork, models and costumes.
1971 – 50 years ago
- The Rochester Boychoir will conduct a candy sale throughout Rochester to raise money for uniforms, music and trips.
- The Lewiston FFA chapter is requesting donkey basketball at the school to raise funds. The animals are trained to act upon command, and an employee of the company has a basket and broom to keep the floor clean.
1946 – 75 years ago
- Rochester public school teachers this year are being paid on a newly adopted salary schedule. Under the innovative set-up, which 175 out of 200 teachers entered voluntarily, the teachers are employed on an 11-month schedule. The new system allows two months of school board-approved educational activity and one month of vacation.
- Hunters from several southern Minnesota counties will hold a mass hunt for two animals believed to be cougars. The animals are being blamed for killing livestock. The hunt will be supervised by game wardens.
1921 – 100 years ago
- The inability of some drivers to decide who has the right of way when two cars are approaching an intersection resulted in another smash-up in Rochester at Second Street and First Avenue Southwest.
- Most Rochester stores in the city will be open evenings until 9 o'clock on Dec. 22, 23 and 24 to accommodate the late holiday shoppers.
- Dr. Helmholz gave a lecture to a class in disease prevention and home care of the sick at the Salvation Army Hall.
