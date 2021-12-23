1996: K-M girls end Lourdes 124-game conference winning streak
1996 – 25 years ago
- Kasson-Mantorville topped the Lourdes Eagles 55-39 in high school girls basketball to end Lourdes 124-game Hiawatha Valley conference win string and 75-game home winning streak before a capacity crowd at Alumni Hall.
- David Reisner, who teaches math, science and social studies to sixth-graders at Kasson-Mantorville, was named Teacher of the Month by the Post-Bulletin.
1971 – 50 years ago
- Dr. Howard Rome Sr., a senior consultant in Mayo Clinic’s department of psychiatry, has been elected as the first American president of the World Psychiatric Association.
- All snowmobiles in Minnesota, including competition machines used for racing, must be registered with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
- The Rochester John Marshall hockey team, led by seniors Jim Zuehlke and Dick Greene, throttled Minneapolis Edison 6-3 in a non-conference game at the Minneapolis Auditorium.
1946 – 75 years ago
- Once again, the Chatfield Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor a New Year’s Eve Dance. All proceeds from it will go toward new firefighting equipment.
- The shoe repair shop in Peterson, owned by Nels Larson, suffered fire damage from an overheated stove. Larson said he will repair the damage himself and hopes to be open in two weeks.
- Winona’s Ches Wieczorek, who played outfield this past season for Indianapolis of the American Association, has been sold to San Antonio of the Texas League.
1921 – 100 years ago
- Dr. William J. Mayo has accepted an appointment to the national committee of the Woodrow Wilson Foundation.
- The people of Bethel English Lutheran Church will enjoy the Christmas services in their new church, as the lower auditorium will be completed and ready for use.
- The choir members of Calvary Church will sing Christmas carols in the corridors of The Kahler and Colonial hospital on Christmas Eve.
