1996: Rochester's average yearly income is 2nd in Minn.
Highlights of events in 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.
1996 — 25 years ago
- Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney will be knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at an upcoming ceremony at Buckingham Palace. (McCartney was knighted on March 11, 1997, for his “service to music.”)
- Rochester ranks high nationally in terms of average pay. The Rochester area, with an average yearly income of $29,155, was second in Minnesota and 38th in the nation.
1971 — 50 years ago
- The top news stories in Rochester for 1971 are 1. Mayo Medical School funded to start in fall, 1972; 2. Miracle Mile fire, worst in city’s history; 3. 100 mph winds strike city, damage set at at $1.5 million; and 4. Robbery at Rochester State Bank.
1946 — 75 years ago
- Southeast Minnesota was hit with several inches of snow and temperatures down to 13 below zero. Minnesota was the nation’s coldest spot as Bemidji registered 30 below zero.
- Coach Bud Miller’s Elgin High school basketball team is the pride of the Whitewater league as it sails along with a six-game winning streak.
- Gov.-elect Luther Youngdahl has reiterated his declaration that he will take action to remove any public official found guilty of nonfeasance in office.
1921 — 100 years ago
- The Lawler Theater will present the best New Year’s program ever offered to the public in Rochester. Clyde Cook stars in “The Jockey,” and Cooke’s orchestra has prepared a remarkable music program for people who want to see the old year out and the New Year in.
- The rector of the Calvary Church announced that the Sunday New Year’s Day sermon will be “Light and Shadows of the Past Year.”
- The bus service from Rochester to Stewartville has been discontinued for the winter.
