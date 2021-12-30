SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1996: Rochester's average yearly income is 2nd in Minn.

Highlights of events in 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
December 30, 2021 12:00 AM
Share

1996 25 years ago

  • Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney will be knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at an upcoming ceremony at Buckingham Palace. (McCartney was knighted on March 11, 1997, for his “service to music.”)
  • Rochester ranks high nationally in terms of average pay. The Rochester area, with an average yearly income of $29,155, was second in Minnesota and 38th in the nation.

1971 50 years ago

  • The top news stories in Rochester for 1971 are 1. Mayo Medical School funded to start in fall, 1972; 2. Miracle Mile fire, worst in city’s history; 3. 100 mph winds strike city, damage set at at $1.5 million; and 4. Robbery at Rochester State Bank.

 1946 75 years ago

  • Southeast Minnesota was hit with several inches of snow and temperatures down to 13 below zero. Minnesota was the nation’s coldest spot as Bemidji registered 30 below zero.
  • Coach Bud Miller’s Elgin High school basketball team is the pride of the Whitewater league as it sails along with a six-game winning streak.
  • Gov.-elect Luther Youngdahl has reiterated his declaration that he will take action to remove any public official found guilty of nonfeasance in office.

1921 100 years ago

  • The Lawler Theater will present the best New Year’s program ever offered to the public in Rochester. Clyde Cook stars in “The Jockey,” and Cooke’s orchestra has prepared a remarkable music program for people who want to see the old year out and the New Year in.
  • The rector of the Calvary Church announced that the Sunday New Year’s Day sermon will be “Light and Shadows of the Past Year.”
  • The bus service from Rochester to Stewartville has been discontinued for the winter.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Winter in Rochester
Community
Photos: Slice of Life January 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
January 05, 2022 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Do you call a tow if you go in the ditch?
If you slide off the highway, the first thing a person should do is assess the situation.
January 05, 2022 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Physicians making house calls barely make it back in blizzard
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
January 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07371.jpg
Community
Ayooluwa Odeyinka: Why you should care about saving the rookery
Unless we each take steps to stop the development plans from going through, we will have to say goodbye to a well-known gift from nature.
January 04, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Ayooluwa Odeyinka