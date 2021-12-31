1996: Sober Cab again giving rides for those who've had too much to drink
Highlights of events in 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.
1996 — 25 years ago
- Sober Cab, the holiday program designed to curb drunk driving, will operate for the 10th year this New Year’s season. The rides home are no-charge, thanks in part to volunteer drivers.
- Some Rochester John Adams eighth-grade honor roll members include Steel Fu, Puneeth Kumar, Katherine Stark, Ryan Westbrock and Jessica Wroblewski.
1971 — 50 years ago
- The top Minnesota news stories for 1971 are: 1. Minnesota Legislature meets for the longest period in its 113-year history after Gov. Anderson calls a special session; 2. Legislature approves and governor signs into law a $581 million tax increase; 3. Three-judge District Court decision orders state legislative membership to be reduced from 202 to 140 senators and representatives; 4. Television tower collapse in St. Paul suburb kills seven workers.
1946 — 75 years ago
- The top Minnesota news stories for 1946 are 1. the polio epidemic; 2. A school teacher strike in St. Paul; 3. A tornado that hit Mankato and Wells, killing 11; 4. A presidential bid by Harold Stassen.
- The Washington Times-Herald reported that Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was “ready to run for president in 1948 if the people want him.” (Eisenhower was the 34th president from 1953 to 1961).
1921 — 100 years ago
- Government officials are optimistic that 1922 will be a year of prosperity for the United States of America.
- 1921 was a big building year for Rochester. Projects included the greatest mileage of paving ever completed, the construction of the Kahler, and the addition to Saint Marys Hospital is nearing completion.
- The dance party was given for The Kahler Hospital School for Nurses at The Kahler. The committee for the dance included Dr. R. D. Mussey, Dr. A. W. Adson, Roy Watson and Bertha Johnson.
