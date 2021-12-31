SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1996: Sober Cab again giving rides for those who've had too much to drink

Highlights of events in 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
December 31, 2021 12:00 AM
Share

1996 — 25 years ago

  • Sober Cab, the holiday program designed to curb drunk driving, will operate for the 10th year this New Year’s season. The rides home are no-charge, thanks in part to volunteer drivers.
  • Some Rochester John Adams eighth-grade honor roll members include Steel Fu, Puneeth Kumar, Katherine Stark, Ryan Westbrock and Jessica Wroblewski.

1971 — 50 years ago

  • The top Minnesota news stories for 1971 are: 1. Minnesota Legislature meets for the longest period in its 113-year history after Gov. Anderson calls a special session; 2. Legislature approves and governor signs into law a $581 million tax increase; 3. Three-judge District Court decision orders state legislative membership to be reduced from 202 to 140 senators and representatives; 4. Television tower collapse in St. Paul suburb kills seven workers.

1946 — 75 years ago

  • The top Minnesota news stories for 1946 are 1. the polio epidemic; 2. A school teacher strike in St. Paul; 3. A tornado that hit Mankato and Wells, killing 11; 4. A presidential bid by Harold Stassen.
  • The Washington Times-Herald reported that Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was “ready to run for president in 1948 if the people want him.” (Eisenhower was the 34th president from 1953 to 1961).

1921 — 100 years ago

  • Government officials are optimistic that 1922 will be a year of prosperity for the United States of America.
  • 1921 was a big building year for Rochester. Projects included the greatest mileage of paving ever completed, the construction of the Kahler, and the addition to Saint Marys Hospital is nearing completion.
  • The dance party was given for The Kahler Hospital School for Nurses at The Kahler. The committee for the dance included Dr. R. D. Mussey, Dr. A. W. Adson, Roy Watson and Bertha Johnson.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Winter in Rochester
Community
Photos: Slice of Life January 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
January 05, 2022 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Do you call a tow if you go in the ditch?
If you slide off the highway, the first thing a person should do is assess the situation.
January 05, 2022 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Physicians making house calls barely make it back in blizzard
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
January 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07371.jpg
Community
Ayooluwa Odeyinka: Why you should care about saving the rookery
Unless we each take steps to stop the development plans from going through, we will have to say goodbye to a well-known gift from nature.
January 04, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Ayooluwa Odeyinka