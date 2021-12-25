1996: Vikings lose Christmas Day game with Cowboys
1996 – 25 years ago
- In a playoff game at Metropolitan Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys 20-12. The Vikings had four turnovers, and the temperature was 22 degrees.
- The Rochester Fire Department is asking citizens to shovel out not only their sidewalk and driveway but any nearby fire hydrant.
- Jimmy McDonough, a Plainview youth, was named the winner of the “Sprint/NFL Good Sports” essay contest. McDonough got to meet with Minnesota Vikings star receiver Chris Carter.
1971 – 50 years ago
- Penny Johnson of Rochester joined the Shipstads and Johnson Ice Follies in June. She will perform with the Follies until she enters school next fall. Penny will appear with the Ice Follies at Metropolitan Sports Center in Bloomington from March 22-April 2.
- Thousands of Rochester area residents attended church services to reflect on the true meaning of the Christian holiday. Rev. Roger Polansky's message was to stop the gift-giving and instead, give of yourself.
1946 – 75 years ago
- Merry Christmas to all people in the United States Armed Forces, a double wish if they are in foreign lands. May peace last forever.
1921 – 100 years ago
- The post office advises people to “Acknowledge Christmas gifts early” to eliminate anxious givers filing tracers to determine if their packages arrived.
- Dr. William J. Mayo has been selected by Secretary Weeks for nomination to be brigadier general in the officers’ reserve corps. Dr. Mayo was formerly ranked as a colonel.
