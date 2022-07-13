1997: 76-year-old Chatfield bandshell to be torn down
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- A rapidly moving system of severe thunderstorms turned skies ominously dark while dumping heavy rain and damaging crops with hail as it swept through Southeast Minnesota.
- The Chatfield Brass Band authorized the leveling of the 76-year-old bandshell. It will immediately begin fund-raising for constructing a new bandshell with a goal of $80,000. (The new bandshell would be completed and opened during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the band in June 2000.)
1972 — 50 years ago
- City police detectives are looking into a dognapper who broke into the City Dog Pound on Elton Hills Drive NW and stole a small white poodle.
- Rochester’s Jon Swanson won the 30-lap late model feature race on Tri-Oval Speedway’s third-mile clay track in Fountain City, Wisc.
1947 — 75 years ago
- There are now five White Castles that are open in Minneapolis. During a special trial offer, you can order five hamburgers for $1.00 for carryout orders. The White Castle slogan is “Buy ‘em by the Sack.”
- Many age-old games will be outlawed at the Minnesota state fair, but bingo will be permitted. State law permits the game when played under the auspices of religious or charitable organizations.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Forty-six Rochester golfers, thirty-eight men and eight women traveled to Red Wing to play the first match in the inter-city tournament.
- Henry Ford is experimenting with radio, according to some of his officials. (The first radio in a car was introduced by Chevrolet in 1922 — the radio was costly and bulky).
