1997: American Air Museum opens in England
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Queen Elizabeth II opened a $17 million American Air Museum honoring the sacrifice and courage of U.S. pilots in World War II. More than 4,000 American veterans travel across the ocean to attend the ceremony at Duxford, a former airbase.
- More than17,000 people turned out for the professional motocross event in Millville.
- Nine striking United Parcel Service employees picketed outside the UPS terminal in Rochester as part of the nationwide strike.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Motorists would be required to fasten their seat belts or risk a fine or jail sentence under national safety standards proposed by the Transportation Department.
- Rochester student Mary Brown won the top honor at the Summer Youth Science Fair in Minneapolis.
- Country Western singer Wanda Jackson, known as “The Queen of Rockabilly,” performed at the Olmsted County Fair.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The temperature reached 96 degrees at noon, setting a new heat record for the season.
- Faith Holst, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Holst, Plainview, is Wabasha County’s new style queen.
- Sixty miles of a proposed super network of Interstate highways will run through the Winona area.
1922 — 100 years ago
- A recent push to enforce the license law resulted in sixteen local auto-owners being arrested and arraigned in court. All drivers pleaded guilty and were fined $5.
- Sixteen thousand people witnessed the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey circus during two performances in Rochester. The circus will head to the Twin Cities and then jump to Seattle for a Pacific coast tour.
