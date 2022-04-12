Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 12
Community

1997: Beanie babies will be given away at McDonalds

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
April 12, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Beanie Babies are the hottest toy around, and McDonald’s will now give away miniature Beanie Babies with their Happy Meals.
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves clinched its first playoff berth in the club’s eight-year history with a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Stars Stephon Marbury and Kevin Garnett led the team to the win.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • A massive “search and seizure” raid by federal, state, and local law enforcement officers confiscated 40 pinball machines from 25 Olmsted County establishments. The pinball machines pay off in cash, which is illegal in Minnesota. It is estimated the seized devices have an annual take of $500,000.
  • Sheriff Charles Von Wald reported to the County Board of Commissioners that major crimes rose to a record 348 in Olmsted County. Major crimes include burglaries, robberies, rapes, assaults, and grand larcenies.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Jackie Robinson played first base in his major league debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Robinson drove in three runs on two fly balls and a fielder’s choice.
  • President Truman designated Sunday, May 11, as Mother’s Day. The president called on government officials and the people to display the flag that day to show the “reverent esteem in which we hold the mothers of our country.”

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Due to a winter storm, more than 1,200 telephone poles were blown down due to wind, heavy snow, and ice in southwestern Minnesota. More than 25,000 poles were down in Nebraska.
  • William Allen White, Kansas newspaper editor, politician, author, and speaker for small-town middle America was the keynote speaker at the annual meeting of the Rochester Civic and Commerce Association at the Zumbro Hotel.
  • A light-six, five-passenger, 40-horsepower Studebaker is $1,045 at Case Auto Co.
