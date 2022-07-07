SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
1997: Ben Sternberg, Rochester promoter and columnist for 30 years, dies

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
July 07, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • A Minneapolis Tribune poll finds that Minnesotans consider taxes, education, and crime the state’s biggest problems.
  • Ben Sternberg, 82, local boxing and entertainment promoter, has died. Sternberg, a Post-Bulletin sports columnist for 30 years, was also president of the Rochester Quarterback’s Club and was one of the first inductees into the Rochester Sports Hall of Fame.
1972 — 50 years ago

  • Rochester attorney Franklin Michaels was elected president of the Rochester School Board. Michaels succeeds Dr. Leonard Aaro.
  • The preparation of a Rochester Airport security plan — aimed at helping thwart bomb threats and skyjackings — was authorized by the Rochester City Council.
  • Minnesota Twins outfielder Tony Olivia underwent another operation on his ailing right knee. The Twins hope Olivia will be running by September. (Tony Oliva was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021.)

1947 — 75 years ago

  • A new medical-surgical plan known as Blue Shield and patterned after the Blue Cross hospital insurance plan will be launched soon. This week is the 14th anniversary of the establishment of Blue Cross in Minnesota.
  • Word has been received that an expedition of 17 has finished a successful 70-day, 14,600-foot climb of Mount Denali in Alaska on July 6th. Barbara Polk Washburn became the first woman to climb the mountain.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • The Hon. Josephus Daniels, former Secretary of the Navy, who will be one of the principal speakers of the Rochester Mid-Summer Festival, has arrived in the city. He will be a guest in the Dr. W. J. Mayo home.
  • The ladies at St. John’s church in St. Charles will serve a 15-cent lunch on Wednesday. Everybody in the community is cordially invited.
  • The report that the Eyota baseball team disbanded was erroneous. The team is still going strong and will play Lewiston this Sunday.
