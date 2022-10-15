We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1997: Cassini spacecraft heads to Saturn

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
October 15, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 – 25 years ago

  • During the center's Appreciation and Awards Banquet, Marijo Prigge was named Ability Building Center's Employee of the Year.
  • NASA's Cassini spacecraft lifted off, beginning a seven-year, 2-billion-mile journey to Saturn. (Cassini would arrive at Saturn in 2004. For over a decade, Cassini studied the planet, rings, atmosphere, and moons of Saturn. Its final mission in 2017 was crashing into Saturn, sending back information until the end).
Also Read
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office logo
Community
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls
The calls say they are coming from the office's dispatch center and ask people to pay immediately to avoid being arrested.
October 14, 2022 07:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Snow on Oct. 14, 2022
Community
Photos: Slice of Life October 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
October 14, 2022 12:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist

1972 – 50 years ago

  • The top three best-selling albums are "Everybody Plays the Fool" by The Main Ingredient, "My Ding-a-Ling" by Chuck Berry, and "Ben" by Michael Jackson.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Fillmore county 4-H club members scored high in the Junior Livestock show in South St. Paul. Duane Shoppers of the Sumner Sunbeams received 75 cents a pound for his 265-pound third prize Berkshire barrow, sold to Red Owl stores.
  • A student pep fest on the eve of a football clash between Kasson and Wabasha kicks off a round of homecoming celebrations at Wabasha High School. (Wabasha would win 33-0 before a large homecoming crowd).

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Dr. E. Starr Judd of Rochester was elected president of the Minnesota Medical Association at the annual meeting in Minneapolis.
  • The typhoid fever epidemic in and around Plainview claimed two lives in the latter part of this week.
  • A crowd of more than three thousand persons witnessed death-defying stunts in a spectacular flying circus at the county fairgrounds. Exciting motorcycle and airplane races also kept the crowd cheering and on their toes.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Rochester Public Library will no longer use holiday decorations
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
October 14, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: John Denver dies in a plane crash
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
October 13, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
854ca7290c6739d2ad0efd96f624fecb.jpg
Community
Rochester's 125 LIVE to host breast cancer awareness health fair
The free event is open to the public from 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 17.
October 12, 2022 08:36 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Tax cut will return $1.00 to every man, woman and child
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
October 12, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else