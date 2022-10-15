1997: Cassini spacecraft heads to Saturn
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- During the center's Appreciation and Awards Banquet, Marijo Prigge was named Ability Building Center's Employee of the Year.
- NASA's Cassini spacecraft lifted off, beginning a seven-year, 2-billion-mile journey to Saturn. (Cassini would arrive at Saturn in 2004. For over a decade, Cassini studied the planet, rings, atmosphere, and moons of Saturn. Its final mission in 2017 was crashing into Saturn, sending back information until the end).
1972 – 50 years ago
- The top three best-selling albums are "Everybody Plays the Fool" by The Main Ingredient, "My Ding-a-Ling" by Chuck Berry, and "Ben" by Michael Jackson.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Fillmore county 4-H club members scored high in the Junior Livestock show in South St. Paul. Duane Shoppers of the Sumner Sunbeams received 75 cents a pound for his 265-pound third prize Berkshire barrow, sold to Red Owl stores.
- A student pep fest on the eve of a football clash between Kasson and Wabasha kicks off a round of homecoming celebrations at Wabasha High School. (Wabasha would win 33-0 before a large homecoming crowd).
1922 – 100 years ago
- Dr. E. Starr Judd of Rochester was elected president of the Minnesota Medical Association at the annual meeting in Minneapolis.
- The typhoid fever epidemic in and around Plainview claimed two lives in the latter part of this week.
- A crowd of more than three thousand persons witnessed death-defying stunts in a spectacular flying circus at the county fairgrounds. Exciting motorcycle and airplane races also kept the crowd cheering and on their toes.
