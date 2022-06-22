SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1997: 'Community of Neighbors' is Rochesterfest's slogan

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
June 22, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • The nine-day Rochesterfest, now in its 15th year, kicked off with the Midwest Lumberjack Championships. A $2 button features this year's slogan, “Community of Neighbors.”
  • The 14-year-old Shoot-N-Save traveling baseball team won the Rochester Memorial Day tournament, a 16-team event. The coaches are Russ Wiesner and Joe Cicora.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • The 40-unit addition to the Travelure Hotel is nearly complete, and owner Richard Olson anticipates a July 1 opening. The $300,000 project includes meeting facilities and a nine-hole putting course.
  • A $2.3 million townhouse condominium development will start construction next week. The development will be known as Green Meadows Village in southwest Rochester. The construction will include 65 two and three-bedroom units.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • Franklin D. Roosevelt Jr. was the principal speaker at a testimonial dinner for Minneapolis mayor Hubert H. Humphrey. Roosevelt hailed Humphrey as “Something like a splendid new dazzling comet suddenly appearing on the political skies.”
  • Since the G. I. Bill was enacted on June 22, 1944, 500,000 veterans have applied for and are receiving benefits in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, and the Dakotas.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • Patterson’s Wild Animal Circus will arrive in Rochester next week. The popular 3-ring circus will include wild animals, wire walkers, acrobats, a band, and clowns.
  • Civil service examinations will be given to fill postmasters’ positions in the area. Currently, postmaster positions are open in Stewartville, Cannon Falls, and Plainview. The positions pay $2,000-$2,200 annually.
