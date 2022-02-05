1997: Dawn Baudoin receives Marie Berg Award
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
Dawn Baudoin received the second annual Marie Berg Award, recognizing advocacy of girls and women’s sports in Minnesota. The presentation was made at the National Girls and Women in Sports Day at the Capitol Rotunda.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Donations for Quarry Hill Park Nature Center have topped $37,000 following the presentation of three checks at the Downtown Kiwanis Club meeting.
- Rochester State Junior College President Charles Hill disclosed that he has decided not to allow attorney William Kunstler to speak on the campus. The appearance of the Chicago Seven defense attorney could trigger an adverse reaction in the "conservative leaning" community, leading to the withdrawal of scholarship funds.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Tickets for the state high school basketball tournament in March, to be held at the University of Minnesota Fieldhouse, are now on sale. A single admission reserved seat is $1.50.
- The Rochester City Council approved the state department’s plan for improving the 12th Street SE beltline of U.S. Highway 14 and 52.
- The Frisch & Company drugstore, owned and operated by Theodore Frisch for the past 43 years, has been sold to Robert Berg of Stewartville.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Zona Gale, a well-known writer, is in Rochester. One of her short plays is now being rehearsed by the Rochester Junior College. (Zona Gale Breese became the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1921).
- Rochester Public Schools held its fourth regular teacher’s meeting on a Saturday morning in the high school assembly room. A committee was appointed to form a local teacher’s organization.
- The city of Rochester has been given permission to use the Edison, Holmes and Northrop schools as voting places in upcoming city elections.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.