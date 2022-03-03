SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1997: Design approved for pedestrian bridge near Century school

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
March 03, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

1997 — 25 years ago

  • The design of a pedestrian bridge near Century High School was approved. The bridge will span East Circle Drive, just south of 26th Street NE. The cost is estimated from $650,000 to $800,000.
  • The Kasson-Mantorville basketball team overcame a big early deficit to beat Rochester Lourdes 53-47 in the Section 1AA semifinals. K-M’s Jamie Bell had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • Forty Spring Valley roller skaters will roll out on the floor of Williams Arena on March 23 as the halftime entertainment of a state tournament basketball game. This will be the first time a roller-skatng group has been the halftime entertainment.
  • The nation’s unemployment rate dipped in February to 5.7 percent, the lowest in 17 months since the 5.5 percent of October 1970.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • Stanley Folker, Rochester High School junior, won the championship in the 103-pound class of the annual state wrestling tournament at the University of Minnesota Fieldhouse.
  • A 25-passenger bus, a “Pony Cruiser,” is now in operation between Rochester and Lake City.
  • According to the city council's decision, the new Winona Airport will soon have concrete runways.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • Plans are underway in Red Wing to pipe city water to the state training school. The facility's water supply has been deemed inadequate for school use or fire protection.
  • Hayes Dansingburg of Rochester won the low hurdles event at a track meeting at Carleton College. Dansingburg, a sophomore, broke the school record.
  • In Eyota, there has been a movement by citizens to keep the local businesses closed on Sundays. Most business owners have cooperated, and the town is now shut down tight on Sundays.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Ash Wednesday
Community
Photos: Slice of Life March 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
March 02, 2022 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Hayfield wins the Class A team wrestling title
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
March 02, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
060921-columnist-mezacapa.jpg
Community
Nick Mezacapa: Let's keep it together, with (and for) our buttons
Kids are tough on clothes. When I was a young boy it seems that torn sleeves, grass stains and dangling buttons were part of the "final report to home headquarters," every day.
March 01, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Nick Mezacapa
061121-columnist-wruck.jpg
Community
Craig Wruck: This page coherently, cohesively and consistently left blank
There’s another one: a full page with a single sentence, in italics: “This page intentionally left blank.”
March 01, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Craig Wruck