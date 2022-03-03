1997: Design approved for pedestrian bridge near Century school
1997 — 25 years ago
- The design of a pedestrian bridge near Century High School was approved. The bridge will span East Circle Drive, just south of 26th Street NE. The cost is estimated from $650,000 to $800,000.
- The Kasson-Mantorville basketball team overcame a big early deficit to beat Rochester Lourdes 53-47 in the Section 1AA semifinals. K-M’s Jamie Bell had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Forty Spring Valley roller skaters will roll out on the floor of Williams Arena on March 23 as the halftime entertainment of a state tournament basketball game. This will be the first time a roller-skatng group has been the halftime entertainment.
- The nation’s unemployment rate dipped in February to 5.7 percent, the lowest in 17 months since the 5.5 percent of October 1970.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Stanley Folker, Rochester High School junior, won the championship in the 103-pound class of the annual state wrestling tournament at the University of Minnesota Fieldhouse.
- A 25-passenger bus, a “Pony Cruiser,” is now in operation between Rochester and Lake City.
- According to the city council's decision, the new Winona Airport will soon have concrete runways.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Plans are underway in Red Wing to pipe city water to the state training school. The facility's water supply has been deemed inadequate for school use or fire protection.
- Hayes Dansingburg of Rochester won the low hurdles event at a track meeting at Carleton College. Dansingburg, a sophomore, broke the school record.
- In Eyota, there has been a movement by citizens to keep the local businesses closed on Sundays. Most business owners have cooperated, and the town is now shut down tight on Sundays.
