1997: Diana, Princess of Wales, dies in accident

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
August 31, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • Diana, Princess of Wales, 36 years of age, died from injuries suffered when her automobile chased by photographers crashed in a Paris tunnel. French authorities are investigating the role that pursuing paparazzi photographers may have played in the accident. (Her funeral procession was held Sept. 6, 1997, and was watched by 2.5 billion people.)
1972 — 50 years ago

  • Developers of Park Towers, a proposed 180-unit apartment for the elderly, are nearing the start of construction for the $2.25 million structure.
  • The Hillcrest Nursing Home in Plainview was evacuated and searched following a bomb threat.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • Puppies are the latest souvenirs offered to state fair goers. They are available at the Poultry building. Beagles, Cocker Spaniel, Pekingese, Chihuahuas, and Yorkshire Terriers are available for sale.
  • The University of Minnesota graduated its largest summer session class in history when 810 students received their degrees.
  • As most schools open this week, the average monthly salary in rural schools has increased from $155 two years ago to about $170 this year.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • A reign of terror was spreading throughout the nation from violent outbreaks during the nationwide rail strike. Bridges have been dynamited, and efforts have been made to wreck or derail running trains. (400,000 workers were part of the great rail strike of 1922.)
  • Margaret Barnes has arrived in the city to work in the Y.W.C.A. Barnes will organize and oversee all the girls’ clubs in the schools.
  • All the janitors of the various city schools have begun their final polishing and clean-up before the opening of the fall term.
