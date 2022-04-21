1997: Dr. Lonise Bias to speak in Rochester
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Dr. Lonise Bias, the mother of the late Len Bias, the University of Maryland basketball star who died in 1986 due to a drug overdose, will be in Rochester to present “A Message of Hope.” (After losing two sons, Dr. Bias continues to be on a mission to change the world for the better through motivational speaking).
1972 — 50 years ago
- 1,545 teachers have applied for positions in the Rochester Public School system. Woodrow Nelson, personnel director, said that the school will have about 70 vacancies.
- About 20 war protesters entered an unoccupied Air Force recruiting office near the University of Minnesota campus and destroyed posters and burned military flags.
1947 — 75 years ago
- A spectacular fire has destroyed the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa.
- The Minnesota national guardsmen will train at Camp Ripley this summer for the first time since 1940.
- Iowa labor leaders estimated that 100,000 workers will leave their jobs to protest the anti-closed shop bill.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The “Eskimo Pie,” a chocolate-coated bar of ice cream, has become extremely popular in the area. In Austin, it is reported that they are selling two hundred daily.
- A group of young Rochester men are in deep trouble if the condition of an Eyota man does not improve after being injured in a brawl at the Eyota dance hall. Moonshine, revolvers, and stolen goods all figured prominently in the affair.
- Fred Fulton of Rochester, Minn., won over Bob Roper of Chicago in the fourth round of a scheduled 12-round boxing bout in Denver.
