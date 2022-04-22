1997: Due to flooding, Mayo is taking patients from Grand Forks
1997 — 25 years ago
- Patients were evacuated from United Hospital in Grand Forks to Mayo Medical Center in Rochester and other hospitals around the region as hospital officials in Grand Forks, N.D., struggled to cope with the city’s catastrophic flooding.
- Rochester Mayo hockey defenseman Mike Colgan has signed to play Division I hockey at Colorado College.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Janelle Meier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Meier of Brownsdale, was crowned Mower County Dairy Princess.
- Pat O’ Connor defeated Larry Buck in a battle of world-ranked light-heavyweights at Mayo Civic Auditorium. O’Connor raised his record to 28-0.
- Apollo 16 astronauts John Young and Charles Duke Jr. have stepped onto the moon's surface to explore a rocky plateau in the moon's mountains.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The Minnesota Gophers men All-Stars will play the All-American Redheads, a nationally well-known girls basketball team, at the Mayo Civic Auditorium. (The All-American Redheads barnstormed the country for six decades, playing to packed houses at every stop).
1922 — 100 years ago
- The Rochester Junior College presented the famous English play, “Mr. Pim Passes By,” a three-act comedy, at the Metropolitan theater before a large audience.
- A passenger bus is now operating between Winona and Rochester, making two-round trips daily.
- A Rochester city alderman has demanded an apology from mayor Julius Reiter who said that members of the council did not have enough brains to run a peanut wagon.
