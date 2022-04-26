SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
1997: Estimates for Red River flood damage increasing

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
April 26, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • The magnitude of the flood disaster in Minnesota and North Dakota is beginning to sink in as the cost estimates continue to rise. Presently the estimate is $2 billion. (Final damage figures were $4.1 billion. One million acres of land were affected).

1972 – 50 years ago

  • The prospect of the four-day workweek for nurses is closer to reality in Rochester, with two successful test runs at a few hospitals and “proceed with caution” planning for others.
  • The Austin Area Vocational-Technical Institute, 1900 Ave. NW will have a dedication ceremony and open house this week.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The roads to Wabasha were filled with cars today. An estimated 25,000 people from Minnesota and Wisconsin were on hand to celebrate the inauguration of a free bridge over the mighty Mississippi River.
  • The Eyota American Legion Auxiliary No. 551 will serve a banquet at the Eyota schoolhouse for Athletic club members. After the meal, Coach Virgil De Zuarte will present basketball awards.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Free physical examinations for all ex-servicemen will be given in the office of Dr. C. T. Granger. The exams will be conducted by physicians who are former military men themselves.
  • The senior class of Rochester High School is working on the finishing touches of the school annual. They are confident it will be of outstanding quality and merit. The price is set at 75 cents, so all students can obtain one. Some of the student staff include Margaret Johnson, Harold Haase, Lee Hargesheimer, and Clifford Brown.
  • The Rochester Park Board met and awarded contracts for operating the concessions and popcorns wagons at Mayo Park for the upcoming season.
