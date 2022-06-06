1997: Flag lowered at Claremont Public School
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- The lowering of the flag in front of the 57-year-old Claremont Public School signaled the official closing of the school. The Claremont school graduated its last high school class in 1990. Dodge Center, Claremont, and West Concord merged seven years ago.
- The Mayo Clinic purchased a 1996 King Air twin turboprop. This is the first Mayo-owned airplane.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Paul Wesley Evans, better known as “Doc” Evans, will be among five Carleton College alumni to receive the Carleton Alumni Achievement Award. Evans, a prominent Dixieland jazz musician, was born in Spring Valley and graduated from West Concord High School. He entered Carleton College in 1925 and earned a B.A. degree.
- For the first time, graduates of two-year associate degree nursing programs are eligible for commissions as second lieutenants in the Air National Guard as Air Guard nurses.
1947 — 75 years ago
- On the third anniversary of D-Day, there are nine U.S. military cemeteries in Normandy where 25,462 white crosses mark the sleeping places of American soldiers.
- Oscar Linden, St. Charles fire chief for 13 years, was re-elected at the annual meeting.
- The new 1947 Indian Chief motorcycles are now in stock. The price of $327.50 includes license, tax, gas, and oil. They are ready to drive off the lot.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The state fire marshal has condemned the Garden Theatre as unfit for motion picture purposes. The theater company has been granted licenses for the Metropolitan, Lawler, and Empress operations, but not the Garden.
- All babies registered at the Baby Health station this week will receive a baby icebox donated by the city health department to store milk during the hot weather in the summer.
