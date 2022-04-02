1997: Go-ahead is given to build a golf education facility in Rochester
1997 – 25 years ago
- Former Elgin-Millville High School sports star Joe Ohm won his first game of the season pitching for the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse.
- This week the Rochester Park and Recreation Board approved the building of a golf education facility with a driving range, putting and chipping greens, and three golf holes.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Parts of the Rochester area have been designated as a flight path for low-level, high-speed military training routes for an indefinite length of time.
- Thomas Keys, librarian, and junior consultant at the Mayo Clinic, will receive an honorary degree at commencement exercises at Beloit College in Wisconsin. Keys will receive an honorary Doctor of Science degree.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Minnesota’s state crime director has reported that the man who sawed his way out of the Austin jail on March 5 has been recaptured in Cheyenne, Wyo.
- Two new council members were elected in the Lake City election. Only 93 residents voted, the lowest total ever recorded.
1922 – 100 years ago
- “Ladies Night” was banned in Chicago as police scoured the various districts searching for women’s poker parties. This action followed a raid in which seven women were arrested for playing dollar-limit poker.
- News received from St. Paul is that three women will serve on the April Ramsey County grand jury that convenes today. The times are a changing.
- Ethel Miner of Rochester became the owner of a Nash sedan along with $300 cash for winning second place in a contest sponsored by the St. Paul Dispatch.
