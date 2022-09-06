SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1997: Gordie Howe laces up his skates one more time

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
September 06, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • A New York college administrator is the leading candidate for the first Provost of University Center-Rochester. Dr. Dale Bower needs approvals from state regents and trustees.
  • Gordie Howe will lace up his hockey skates and play one game with a minor league team, allowing him to have competed professionally in six decades.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • The Federal Aviation Administration has asked airlines serving Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to search the hand luggage of all boarding passengers. An emphasis on security has increased in recent months.
  • A recent Gallup poll of young Americans aged 16 to 29 revealed that Billy Graham was rated as "highly favorable" by those interviewed.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Members of the Red Wing police and fire departments, dissatisfied with a proposed monthly wage increase of $15 and $20, respectively, are asking for a flat boost of $30.
  • Nine lettermen will form the nucleus of the Plainview High school football team that will open its 1947 season against Dodge Center on September 19.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Richard Gooding has left to enroll as a first-year student in Dartmouth College after spending the summer at his parents' home, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Gooding.
  • Around 75 incoming freshmen are expected to enroll as new students at the Rochester Junior College.
