1997: Gordie Howe laces up his skates one more time
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- A New York college administrator is the leading candidate for the first Provost of University Center-Rochester. Dr. Dale Bower needs approvals from state regents and trustees.
- Gordie Howe will lace up his hockey skates and play one game with a minor league team, allowing him to have competed professionally in six decades.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Federal Aviation Administration has asked airlines serving Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to search the hand luggage of all boarding passengers. An emphasis on security has increased in recent months.
- A recent Gallup poll of young Americans aged 16 to 29 revealed that Billy Graham was rated as "highly favorable" by those interviewed.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Members of the Red Wing police and fire departments, dissatisfied with a proposed monthly wage increase of $15 and $20, respectively, are asking for a flat boost of $30.
- Nine lettermen will form the nucleus of the Plainview High school football team that will open its 1947 season against Dodge Center on September 19.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Richard Gooding has left to enroll as a first-year student in Dartmouth College after spending the summer at his parents' home, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Gooding.
- Around 75 incoming freshmen are expected to enroll as new students at the Rochester Junior College.
