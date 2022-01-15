1997: Governor makes pitch for NHL expansion team
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Minnesota politicians and business leaders made a pitch for a National Hockey League expansion team. Gov. Arne Carlson and St. Paul Mayor Norm Coleman were part of the delegation before the NHL’s executive committee. (The Minnesota Wild would be founded in June 1997 and would play in the 2000-01 season).
- Janelle Glady of Kingsland received the first-place award in the Voice of Democracy contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The theme for the contest was “Democracy Above and Beyond.”
1972 – 50 years ago
- Gov. Wendell Anderson has asked his commissioner of highways to seek a “satisfactory alternative to studded tires.” The studded tire use has been banned after evidence that they caused severe damage to road surfaces.
- In the Central Catholic Conference, Rochester Lourdes defeated De La Salle 57-55 in a high school basketball nail-biter.
- A cold snap has hit the Upper Midwest, and temperatures reached 41 below zero in Moose Lake, Minn., this morning.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Wanted: A first class Ford man with experience for a large Ford dealership. Excellent working conditions with high wages. Write Star and Tribune.
- Wanted immediately: Laborers on the island of Guam. One-year contract – contact Minnesota State Employment Office.
- Men needed on the railroad – starting salaries $1.05 to $1.25 per hour – lifelong careers.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The slippery streets, combined with the ruts that are forming, have been the cause of several accidents in the last few days. Yesterday, a car shed a wheel trying to turn a corner at Broadway and Center streets.
- Ski parties are vogue as young people have taken a fancy to this Norwegian pastime. Skiing puts color in your cheeks and sparkle in your eyes, so brush the billiard chalk off your sleeve and buy a pair of skis.
