1997: Grand opening for the beautiful carousel at Lark Toys
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The new carousel at Lark Toys will have a grand opening in Kellogg. The carousel is unlike any other carousel in the world. Each carousel animal is hand-carved from Minnesota basswood with exquisite detail. The carousel cost about $250,000 to build.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Rochester John Marshall’s Rod Raver went 6 feet, 6 ½ inches in the high jump as the Rockets won the 1972 Big Nine Conference track championship.
- The Mayo High School concert choir members travel to Milwaukee, Wisc., for a concert and touring trip. The group will depart by train from Winona.
- Ground will be broken to construct the new $200,000 Faith United Methodist Church in northeast Spring Valley.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Plans are being finalized for the 50th reunion of the Winona State Teachers College graduating class of 1897 at the Hotel Winona.
- Amelia Earhart, the famed aviator who was lost on a round-the-world flight in 1937, was taken prisoner by the Japanese, in the opinion of her mother, Amy Earhart.
- The Minnesota Gopher baseball team beat Nebraska in Lincoln 14-7. Centerfielder and lead-off batter Bud Grant led the Gophers with three hits.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Fire starting in a garage destroyed ten businesses in Albert Lea’s central business block. The damage is estimated at half a million dollars.
- Dr. and Mrs. J. E. Crewe, Mrs. Max Hargesheimer, and Harriet Williams motored to Northfield to attend the St. Olaf choir performance.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Question: Can someone with a motorcycle permit have their small dog riding on the motorcycle or would that be considered a passenger? We have already purchased a helmet and leather jacket for this lucky pup! Thank you for your response.