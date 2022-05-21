SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 21
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1997: Grand opening for the beautiful carousel at Lark Toys

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
May 21, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 – 25 years ago

  • The new carousel at Lark Toys will have a grand opening in Kellogg. The carousel is unlike any other carousel in the world. Each carousel animal is hand-carved from Minnesota basswood with exquisite detail. The carousel cost about $250,000 to build.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Rochester John Marshall’s Rod Raver went 6 feet, 6 ½ inches in the high jump as the Rockets won the 1972 Big Nine Conference track championship.
  • The Mayo High School concert choir members travel to Milwaukee, Wisc., for a concert and touring trip. The group will depart by train from Winona.
  • Ground will be broken to construct the new $200,000 Faith United Methodist Church in northeast Spring Valley.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Plans are being finalized for the 50th reunion of the Winona State Teachers College graduating class of 1897 at the Hotel Winona.
  • Amelia Earhart, the famed aviator who was lost on a round-the-world flight in 1937, was taken prisoner by the Japanese, in the opinion of her mother, Amy Earhart.
  • The Minnesota Gopher baseball team beat Nebraska in Lincoln 14-7. Centerfielder and lead-off batter Bud Grant led the Gophers with three hits.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Fire starting in a garage destroyed ten businesses in Albert Lea’s central business block. The damage is estimated at half a million dollars.
  • Dr. and Mrs. J. E. Crewe, Mrs. Max Hargesheimer, and Harriet Williams motored to Northfield to attend the St. Olaf choir performance.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Microwaves can cook a steak in 90 seconds
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
May 20, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Storms in Rochester
Community
Photos: Slice of Life May 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
May 19, 2022 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: 18,000 Olmsted County children to be inoculated
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
May 19, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Can a dog ride on a motorcycle?
Question: Can someone with a motorcycle permit have their small dog riding on the motorcycle or would that be considered a passenger? We have already purchased a helmet and leather jacket for this lucky pup! Thank you for your response.
May 18, 2022 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson