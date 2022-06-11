1997: Groundbreaking ceremony for Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- There will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. The memorial will be built on a two-acre Soldiers Field site, and the target competition date is the year 2000.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Readmore News & Book Store has over 4,000 paperback books to choose from. The store is located in the Zumbro Hotel Building.
- Ed Spayer and his Streamliners are playing in the Hemisphere Room at The Kahler Hotel.
- The Maple Valley Golf Course is open to the public, and green fees are $3 and $2 after 4:30 p.m.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The dial telephone system will be inaugurated in Lake City by the Dwelle Telephone Company within the next few months. A few new dial telephones have been installed in the city.
- A new apple is being planted in the Winona area on the Schwarz farm. The Redwell apple will combine the qualities of the Wealthy and McIntosh varieties.
- The Director of the Hormel Foundation and Hormel Institute announced that they will expand their work and activities for the study of veterinary medicine.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The new surgical pavilion at St. Marys Hospital will be open for public inspection tomorrow. It will be formally opened on national hospital day. All places of business in Rochester are requested to be closed by 4:00 p.m. in honor of St. Marys Hospital and the founders of that institution.
- The third annual reunion of the 54th Pioneer Infantry Regiment will be held. Many Rochester and Olmsted County men served in the 54th during the Great War.
