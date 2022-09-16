1997: Gus Chafoulias to be inducted into the Minnesota Hospitality Hall of Fame
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Rochester businessman Gus Chafoulias will be inducted into the Minnesota Hospitality Hall of Fame.
- Former Plainview/Elgin-Millville star Travis Walch scored all 14 points for the Winona State Warriors. Walch had 191 all-purpose yards, including an 88-yard kickoff return. The Warriors lost to UW La Crosse.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Nancy Blattner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Milton Blattner of Plainview, was crowned Watermelon Queen at the coronation dance in Kellogg.
- Pine Island got a rip-roaring start in the Wasioja Conference by beating West Concord 32-15 in high school football.
- Bob Ashenmacher, a senior at Mayo High School, has been named the new school reporter for the Post-Bulletin.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Eleven new diesel-electric passenger locomotives will be delivered to the Chicago & North Western Railway Company in the next few weeks. The new locomotives have 2,000 horsepower.
- A red, white, and blue train loaded with a priceless cargo of this country’s most historical documents will roll out of Philadelphia for a year-long pilgrimage throughout America. The locomotive pulling the seven cars is named “Spirit of 1776.”
- The New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Dodgers will meet in the 1947 World Series. (The Yankees would win the series 4 games to 3.)
1922 – 100 years ago
- Rochester schools closed at noon, so the students might be present on the last day of the Olmsted County Fair.
- The Austin baseball team traveled to Rochester to try their luck with the local Legion team. After a 12-inning game, the battle was called with a 6-6 tie.
