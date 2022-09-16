We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
1997: Gus Chafoulias to be inducted into the Minnesota Hospitality Hall of Fame

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
September 16, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Rochester businessman Gus Chafoulias will be inducted into the Minnesota Hospitality Hall of Fame.
  • Former Plainview/Elgin-Millville star Travis Walch scored all 14 points for the Winona State Warriors. Walch had 191 all-purpose yards, including an 88-yard kickoff return. The Warriors lost to UW La Crosse.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • Nancy Blattner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Milton Blattner of Plainview, was crowned Watermelon Queen at the coronation dance in Kellogg.
  • Pine Island got a rip-roaring start in the Wasioja Conference by beating West Concord 32-15 in high school football.
  • Bob Ashenmacher, a senior at Mayo High School, has been named the new school reporter for the Post-Bulletin.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Eleven new diesel-electric passenger locomotives will be delivered to the Chicago & North Western Railway Company in the next few weeks. The new locomotives have 2,000 horsepower.
  • A red, white, and blue train loaded with a priceless cargo of this country’s most historical documents will roll out of Philadelphia for a year-long pilgrimage throughout America. The locomotive pulling the seven cars is named “Spirit of 1776.”
  • The New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Dodgers will meet in the 1947 World Series. (The Yankees would win the series 4 games to 3.)

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Rochester schools closed at noon, so the students might be present on the last day of the Olmsted County Fair.
  • The Austin baseball team traveled to Rochester to try their luck with the local Legion team. After a 12-inning game, the battle was called with a 6-6 tie.
