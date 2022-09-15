1997: Harley Davidson Barbie may be hard to find
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Toys ‘R’ Us Chief Financial Officer said hot selling toys this holiday season will include Mattel’s Harley Davidson Barbie and action figures from Star Wars and Jurassic Park films. (A 1997 1st edition Harley Davidson Barbie with blonde hair sells for $225.00 on eBay.)
- A Byron native who has been with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons since 1985 has been named associate warden at the Federal Medical Center in Rochester. Carol Holinka-Wurderman is a 1981 graduate of Byron High School.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1972 – 50 years ago
- CBS is gambling that “The Waltons”” will be a hit family show. It is set during the depression on a Blue Ridge Mountain farm. The show aims at both nostalgia and the appeal of a simple life. (The show would run for nine seasons and win many awards.)
- Rookie Dan Carlson of Rushford, Minn., a former star at Rochester State Junior College and Iowa State, has made the Kansas City Chiefs roster.
- Minnesota’s only Olympic gold-medal winner has returned home. Bill Allen was a yachtsman whose team outraced 24 other nations in the Soling class, a sailing event at the Olympics.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The Maharajah of Kutch, India, ruler of 500,000 subjects, arrived at the Mayo Clinic for examination.
- The new $30,000 Jordan and Schultz feed mill has opened in St. Charles. The mill has a capacity of 1,440 sacks of feed every 24 hours.
- Mr. and Ms. James and Romelle Roosevelt were in Rochester visiting friends and relatives of Mrs. Roosevelt. They are leaving today for Chicago.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Sheep entered in the Olmsted County fair by A. W. Somerville won eight blue ribbons.
- Thousands of Rochester people witnessed a fireworks display at the Olmsted County fairgrounds.
- E. L. King of Winona won the women’s amateur clay target championship at Atlantic City, New Jersey. King broke one hundred and eighty-seven out of a possible 200.
Through role-playing — even a villain — a child learns to be a confident, powerful, take-control-of-the-situation type of person.
The only law that may pertain to the pointed lug nuts would be in regards to the overall width of the vehicle.
Outdoor pools are closed. Children are back in school. Summer vacations are now in the rear view mirror. Let us take a beat to reflect and consider what makes a "great" summer vacation.
Columnist Loren Else says a morning cheering on my daughter-in-law showed me how much support means to people achieving their goals.