1997: Harriet Bishop teacher Paula Boldt named Teacher of the Month

1997 – 25 years ago
- New albums recently released include B.B. King's "Deuce’s Wild," Michael Bolton's "All That Matters," and Mindy McCready's "If I Don't Stay the Night."
- Paula Boldt, a third-grade teacher at Harriet Bishop Elementary School, was named the Post-Bulletin's Teacher of the Month.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Brent Larson, from Mabel and 19 years old, was the recipient of two scholarships awarded at the National 4-H Congress held in Chicago.
- Rochester John Marshall, with six returning lettermen, was ranked in the top five in the first Minneapolis Tribune Class AA high school basketball ranking. (Mounds View, ranked No. 1, would win the AA title in March 1973 at Williams Arena.)
- Ceremonies will be held to mark the dedication of the new high school in Dodge Center. The new school will be open for public viewing following the dedication.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The United Nations general assembly voted to partition Palestine into sovereign Arab and Jewish states by October 1, 1948. Delegations of the six Arabs countries walked out of the assembly chamber.
- The Minnesota farm population is declining as rural youths flock to the city's bright lights. A University of Minnesota sociologist stated that there may be a shortage of farmers in parts of Minnesota within 13 years.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Ford Motor Company has announced a new four-door sedan. The body is four inches longer than the two-door model last year, and the price is $725.00.
- Thanksgiving services will be observed in Calvary Episcopal church. The president's proclamation will be read, and a sermon will be preached.
- Cecil B. DeMille's new silent masterpiece, "Manslaughter," is now showing at the Lawler theater. Admission is 10 cents and 50 cents.
