1997: Hawthorne Elementary seeks approval of full-day kindergarten
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Hawthorne Elementary School teachers seek approval of a plan for full-day kindergarten in the fall. This would make it the first public school kindergarten in Rochester to go all day.
- This weekend kicks off one of the 20th annual Rochester Community Youth Basketball Tournament weekends. Close to 300 teams applied for entry in the boys tournament, and 260 teams applied for the girls weekend tournament.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Rochester Area Vocational Technical Institute and the school district’s special education department will each get 4 ½ additional teachers next year under a new staffing plan.
- Marilyn Johnson, Lake City Lincoln High School senior, was named the winner of the school’s 1972 Betty Crocker Search for the American Homemaker of Tomorrow. (Senior boys were allowed to compete in the program in 1973).
1947 – 75 years ago
- A class of 38 nursing students who will graduate in the March class of 1950 were welcomed at the Kahler School of Nursing.
- A devastating fire in Racine destroyed three Racine business properties and a residence. The fire started in a garage, which was part of a service station.
1922 – 100 years ago
- President Harding is seeing positive results from the millions of dollars that the federal government is loaning to hard-pressed farmers in the agriculture industry.
- The Rochester School Board stated the city of Rochester is increasing at a rate of one thousand people per year, which equates to an increase of 225 pupils per year. Increased size of the city schools will soon be needed.
