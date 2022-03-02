1997: Hayfield wins the Class A team wrestling title
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- The Hayfield Vikings rallied to defeat Kimball 36-22 for the Class A wrestling team title at the St. Paul Civic Center.
- Four new Rochester city firefighters were sworn in. The new recruits are Charles Solseth, Joseph Farrell, Michael House and Sean Gretham.
1972 — 50 years ago
- The annual YMCA “Embassy” program will bring 40 foreign students from Iowa State University at Ames to Rochester. The guests represent about 15 different countries and will tour Mayo Clinic, IBM, Rochester Dairy Cooperative, a dairy farm, and Mayo High School.
- Gov. Wendell Anderson named Lawrence “Larry” McCaleb, of Rochester, to the Minnesota State Athletic Commission, the state's professional and amateur boxing governing board.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Bach’s Appliance Center at 315 S. Broadway will open. Roses will be given to all women visitors. (An estimated 3,100 people visited the new business on opening day).
- The All-Regional basketball tournament team of Catholic High schools includes Bill Christopherson of Austin, Don Leonard, Swede Gentling, and Nug Ryan of Rochester.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Speaker Burdis Anderson told the noon meeting of the local Kiwanis Club that the golden rule is the law of all business success. (The golden rule is "do unto others as you would have them do unto you.")
- The State Railroad and Warehouse Commission raised the telephone rates in Rochester. The average bill will increase by 25 cents a month.
- Northwestern Railroad will be requested by the city to install electric crossing signals at the crossing of Ninth Street NE and Eleventh Avenue NE. There have been serious accidents at this location.
