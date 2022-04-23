1997: Historic George Stoppel farmhouse getting a new roof
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The George Stoppel farmhouse roof is being replaced with a $5,000 grant from the Minnesota Historical Society. The Southeastern Minnesota Construction Partnership is providing labor to install the cedar roof at no cost. Stoppel settled the farm, originally 160 acres, in 1856.
1972 – 50 years ago
- A Mayo Clinic psychiatrist has stated that the U.S. is in decline and permissiveness in home life, and the government is largely to blame.
- A community open house will be held in the new $300,000 Holy Cross Lutheran Church at 2703 9th Ave. NW. The Rev. Donald Lutz is the pastor.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The Minnesota Senate passed a three-cent cigarette tax which Senator Karl Neimeier described as “probably the forerunner of other sales taxes.”
- The Chatfield board of education has approved new salary ranges. Starting pay for a teacher with a four-year degree is $2,200 yearly, and with a Master’s degree, the yearly payment will be $2,400. The salaries of all married male teachers will be raised by 15%.
1922 – 100 years ago
- A crew of men with horses and machinery began the excavation of the new oil station on the property of the Rochester Oil Company at Third Avenue and Third Street SW.
- The Rochester police have been asked to be on the lookout for a new Cadillac touring car stolen in Winona. The machine was fully equipped with all the modern conveniences you can think of, and the car also carried two spare tires.
- Through the Daughters of Veterans, the military men at the State hospital have been presented with several phonograph records for their enjoyment.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
The new HEAT patrols focus on traffic safety while also providing an increased law enforcement presence in areas with public safety concerns.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.