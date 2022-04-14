SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Community

1997: Historical Society forming old-time baseball team

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
April 14, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • New University of Minnesota football coach Glen Mason spoke for 90 minutes at Red Wing High School. According to Mason, making a sport a positive experience for kids should be the goal of every coach.
  • The Olmsted County Historical Society is forming a re-enactment baseball team to play by mid-19th century rules in period uniforms. Anyone interested in participating as a player, “crank” (fan), tailor, sponsor, etc., is welcome.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • Five Rochester seniors — four of them from John Marshall and one from Mayo, were announced as winners of four-year scholarships under the National Merit Scholarship program. Winners from John Marshall included Beverly Alms, Susan Baldwin, Jane Neumann, and Karen Swanton. The scholar from Mayo is Paul Swanson.
  • Minneapolis Star columnist Jim Klobuchar will be the featured speaker at an all-sports dinner at the Harmony Elementary School. Players of Harmony’s District One championship basketball team will be the guests of honor.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • Dr. Samuel Schaefer, Winona health officer, urged that children and adults immunize themselves against diphtheria. There have been several cases in recent months.
  • Big Nine basketball coaches have agreed to rule changes in the upcoming season, including allowing coaches to huddle with their players during any time-out called in a game. This will eliminate the ruse of coaches having their towel boys relay messages to the team.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • Safecracking experts hit Carleton College and opened a safe that contained $2,400 worth of platinum and gold used in experiments. No fingerprints were found.
  • An average of two babies per day were born in Olmsted County in 1921. There were 734 babies born in the county and 950 deaths in 1921.
