SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1997: House Minnesota leaders pledge to banish partisan politics

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
January 01, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

1997 — 25 years ago

  • House of Representatives leaders from both parties optimistically outlined areas of agreement and pledged to banish partisan politics.
  • Paul Scanlon, a Rochester native and Mayo Clinic physician, moved up to Rochester School Board president. Also, school board members Carol Carryer and Kevin Lund were given the oath of office.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • President Nixon authorized $5.5 billion for a six-year space shuttle program. The innovative design would be a reusable space shuttle launched like a rocket.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • Minneapolis Mayor Hubert H. Humphrey was the outstanding Minneapolitan of 1946 in the opinion of leading Minneapolis citizens polled by the Tribune newspaper.
  • Minnesota duck hunters experienced good hunting last fall, averaging 40 ducks apiece.
  • New electric mixers, streamlined irons, and toasters will be on display at the Minnesota Retail Hardware Dealers convention in Minneapolis.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • The oldest organization in the state will hold its 73rd annual meeting. The first territorial legislature established the Minnesota Historical Society in 1849, and it held its first meeting on Jan. 1, 1850.
  • A new Delco light system has been installed at the farm home of Fred Pennington, northwest of Rochester. The barn, machine sheds and all outbuildings now have lighting. (The early Delco light systems consisted of a generator, run on kerosene, hooked to a series of batteries — when the batteries were charged, the generator would shut down).
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Winter in Rochester
Community
Photos: Slice of Life January 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
January 05, 2022 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Do you call a tow if you go in the ditch?
If you slide off the highway, the first thing a person should do is assess the situation.
January 05, 2022 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Physicians making house calls barely make it back in blizzard
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
January 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07371.jpg
Community
Ayooluwa Odeyinka: Why you should care about saving the rookery
Unless we each take steps to stop the development plans from going through, we will have to say goodbye to a well-known gift from nature.
January 04, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Ayooluwa Odeyinka