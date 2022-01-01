1997: House Minnesota leaders pledge to banish partisan politics
1997 — 25 years ago
- House of Representatives leaders from both parties optimistically outlined areas of agreement and pledged to banish partisan politics.
- Paul Scanlon, a Rochester native and Mayo Clinic physician, moved up to Rochester School Board president. Also, school board members Carol Carryer and Kevin Lund were given the oath of office.
1972 — 50 years ago
- President Nixon authorized $5.5 billion for a six-year space shuttle program. The innovative design would be a reusable space shuttle launched like a rocket.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Minneapolis Mayor Hubert H. Humphrey was the outstanding Minneapolitan of 1946 in the opinion of leading Minneapolis citizens polled by the Tribune newspaper.
- Minnesota duck hunters experienced good hunting last fall, averaging 40 ducks apiece.
- New electric mixers, streamlined irons, and toasters will be on display at the Minnesota Retail Hardware Dealers convention in Minneapolis.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The oldest organization in the state will hold its 73rd annual meeting. The first territorial legislature established the Minnesota Historical Society in 1849, and it held its first meeting on Jan. 1, 1850.
- A new Delco light system has been installed at the farm home of Fred Pennington, northwest of Rochester. The barn, machine sheds and all outbuildings now have lighting. (The early Delco light systems consisted of a generator, run on kerosene, hooked to a series of batteries — when the batteries were charged, the generator would shut down).
