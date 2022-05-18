SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Community
News reporting
1997: IBM's Deep Blue computer defeats Russian chess grandmaster

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
May 18, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • Jeff Fadness, who guided Caledonia to a 29-0 season and the Class AA state championship, was named the new varsity head coach at Austin High School.
  • Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov conceded victory to IBM’s Deep Blue Computer in the final game of their six-game match after only 19 moves. Kasparov lost two games to one with three draws.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • Second Lt. Ronald Majerus of Plainview has been awarded his silver wings upon graduation from Air Force pilot training.
  • Forty medical specialists from Germany visited Rochester and toured St. Marys Hospital, the Mayo Clinic, and Rochester Methodist Hospital.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • Twenty years ago, on May 20, 1927, an unknown Minnesotan soared into the air at Roosevelt Field, Long Island, and headed over the Atlantic. 33 hours and 29 minutes later, after takeoff, the 25-year-old Charles A. Lindbergh set down his plane at Le Bourget airport in France. He completed what no man had done before: a solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean.
  • Ground-breaking ceremonies were held at the site of a statue of Leif Erikson at the state capitol plaza in St. Paul. The statue is expected to be completed for the 1948 Minnesota territorial centennial.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • After a winter’s slumber, Minnesota’s camping sites and summer resort hotels are once again teeming with life and activity in preparation to welcome thousands of tourists. It is estimated that 500,000 tourists will visit Minnesota this season.
  • The Rochester Kiwanians raised $512 for the Boy Scout Council's treasury to perpetuate the city’s growing Boy Scout body.
  • The Hanson Hardware company is offering 100 pounds of free ice with the purchase of every refrigerator costing $20 or more.
