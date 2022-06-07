1997: Jack Drews named head John Marshall football coach
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Jack Drews has been named Rochester John Marshall head football coach. Drews is a 1974 graduate of JM. (Drews would serve as head coach for the next 17 years, compiling a 106-65 record).
- Omar Clemmons, a junior at Rochester John Marshall, won the long jump competition with a jump of 23 feet, 11 ½ inches at the state Class AA track and field championship.
1972 – 50 years ago
- A mail hike will go into effect. The cost of mailing a letter will now be 8-cents, and an air-mail letter will cost 11 cents.
- Rochester’s three Red Owl stores went to a 24-hour-a-day operation on a trial basis. Erdman and Barlow stores are currently open 24-hours.
- Northern Hills is the name selected for the city’s third municipal golf course under development in northwest Rochester.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Dr. Arlie Barnes, chairman of the board of governors of the Mayo Clinic, was elected president of the American Heart Association.
- A program of enlargement of telephone facilities in Rochester was announced by the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. The program will provide telephones to over 400 on the waiting list. Currently, 12,500 telephones in the city are not enough.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Representatives of big gasoline and oil companies were called before a department of justice committee in Washington D.C. to explain the rise in the price of gasoline.
- “Flapper” caps are being displayed in the windows of Kitzman Clothing Co. on South Broadway. They are tweed caps with a pocket in the back for cigarettes and matches.
- One hundred thirty-eight will graduate at the upcoming rural school commencement exercises in Rochester.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Columnist Dan Conradt says my mother always knew best, whether it was my life or how to paint a room.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
People danced and listened to live music during “Swinging in the Street” thrown by the River City Ballroom Dancers on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Winona.