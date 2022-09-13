1997: Jennifer Ostergaard wins Miss America Quality of Life Award
1997 – 25 years ago
- Rochester Area Habitat for Humanity will bless and dedicate its 10th home in Rochester.
- In Atlantic City, N.J., Jennifer Ostergaard of Winona won the Miss America Quality of Life Award given to the contestant who most enhances the lives of others with volunteer work. Ostergaard volunteers to combat child abuse.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Mayo Clinic’s trial health-care office in Plainview marked its first year of operation with a registration figure of more than 3,000 patient visits. Plans are to continue for at least another year.
- The Food and Drug Administration says it will order that pesticides and other household poisons be sold only in childproof containers.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The nation’s automobile industry has assembled 4,600,000 passenger cars since it returned to peacetime operations. Despite this, new car orders are backed up.
- Southeast Minnesota officials will meet in Rushford to regarding city and village issues. Discussions will cover construction costs, housing, airports, hospitals, highway projects, revenue, and municipal liquor stores.
- Lanesboro opened its high school football season with a hard-fought 6-0 victory over Lewiston. The game was played in the rain and in difficult field conditions.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The biggest and best health exhibits ever shown at the Olmsted County fair were presented this year. Displays have been prepared by the county nurse, the Red Cross, and the city health officer.
- The 1922 silent film “Trouble” was shown at the Lawler theater this week. Little Jackie Coogan, along with Wallace Beery, starred in the movie.
- The September 12 edition of the Minneapolis Journal contained a picture of Dr. Charles H. Mayo arriving at the White House.
