1997: Jodi Huisentruit scholarship established
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- A new scholarship at St. Cloud State University has been established in honor of Jodi Huisentruit, a television news anchor who has been missing since June 27, 1995. The scholarship will be for undergraduates in Mass Communications with a concentration in journalism.
- New banners are in place at the Rochester Recreation Center honoring Rochester John Marshall’s state championship teams of 1977, the runner-up in 1979 and 1989, and the National Hockey League careers of Shjon Podein and Doug Zmolek.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The hockey ice skating rink at Lincoln High School, Lake City, is now enclosed with a fence. A warming house will be erected soon. Students will be given permission slips for approval to play organized hockey.
- Squirrel hunters – don’t throw away your tails. Mepps is paying 8 cents each for good quality Gray squirrel tails and 10 cents each for Fox squirrel tails. Postage is refunded if you send in 50 or more tails. (Squirrel tails are used for making fishing lures.)
1947 – 75 years ago
- Southeast Minnesota is digging out from a six-inch snowfall coupled with high winds that created near-zero visibility. The weather resulted in numerous vehicle accidents.
- The Sister Kenny Institute opened in Minneapolis in 1942 and is raising funds to build a new wing. The facility that treats polio patients is overcrowded. Patients are charged for care on an ability-to-pay basis. The present hospitalization rate is $8.50 per day.
1922 – 100 years ago
- In the White Temple Health Talk, Dr. E. C. Rosenow of the Mayo Clinic stated in a talk about infantile paralysis, “To prevent the infantile paralysis, we must come to a method of prophylactic vaccinations just as we do in the case of smallpox and typhoid fever. (The effectiveness of a polio vaccine was announced in 1955.)
- Naval aviation is more hazardous than any other branch of the services, according to the surgeon general of the navy.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
On the first anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Rochester finds ways to honor those who serve.
Columnist Loren Else says he can still recall the ancient home — a former stagecoach stop — where his grandparents lived in Kansas.