1997: John Denver dies in a plane crash
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- John Denver, whose songs gained worldwide appeal, was killed in a single-engine crash near Pacific Grove, California. Denver was the pilot and was 53 years old.
- The Rochester branch of the NAACP at the annual Freedom Fund Banquet recognized four residents for their contributions to the community. They were Chris Batchelder, Laura Lee Smith, Mike Vik, and Nate Adams.
The free event is open to the public from 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 17.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The fall enrollment at Rochester State Junior College is 2,327, up about 1% from last fall. (Enrollment at RCTC is now around 8,000).
- The Rochester Public Library will close its doors at its present location on 2nd Street SW in preparation for the move later this month to its new quarters on Broadway in the former Penneys store building.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The price of gasoline in the area has gone up. The rate is 24 cents per gallon for regular and 26 cents for high test.
- About 50 snake handlers, members of the Holiness Faith healers, staged a law-defying demonstration before 3,000 “unbelievers” in Harlan, Kentucy.
- Lourdes High school opened Catholic conference football play with a 13-0 victory over St. Felix. Jack Mahony and Paul Campion scored touchdowns for Lourdes.
1922 – 100 years ago
- William Jennings Bryan, the peerless orator and known Democratic leader, will be in Rochester to speak. With him will be Anna D. Oleson, democratic candidate for senator, and Edward Indrehus, candidate for governor.
- Rudolph Valentino stars in “Blood and Sand,” his first silent film for Paramount Pictures. Valentino plays a Spanish bullfighter.
- Dr. Georgine Luden, clinic physician, has stated that automobile fumes are a growing health hazard, and precautions should be taken to avoid inhaling exhaust fumes. (Dr. Luden was an early female trailblazing physician at Mayo).
