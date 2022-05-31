1997: Jury weighs McVeigh case
1997 – 25 years ago
- Jurors began deliberating the fate of Timothy McVeigh, the former Army veteran of the Persian Gulf War. He is charged with three counts of conspiracy and eight counts of first-degree murder in the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Dr. Charles H. Mayo II states that private insurance plans don’t fill the patient's or the nation’s needs and supports legislation for national health insurance for all. Dr. Mayo is the grandson of Dr. Charles H. Mayo, one of the brothers who founded the Mayo Clinic.
- The Minnesota Public Service Commission says Jefferson Lines, Inc., may discontinue limousine service from the Twin Cities to Rochester and substitute regular bus service. The bus fare for the route will be $4.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Charles Owen Johnson, a 1946 graduate of Houston High school, has received notification that he has been appointed to attend West Point Military Academy.
- The graduation ceremonies at Lewiston High school were interrupted by a fire alarm. Capped and gowned seniors and the entire audience left the building in an orderly fashion. No fire was found, the alarm was false, and everyone returned to finish the ceremony.
- Blanche Lair, Rochester, was named supreme outer guard of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Does, an Elk lodge auxiliary.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Gregory P. Gentling of Rochester was the principal speaker at the Memorial Day services at Chatfield. The children’s parade with flags was held in the park before the services.
- The two-day convention of resident and ex-resident Mayo Clinic doctors ended last evening with a splendid banquet at the Zumbro and a delightful dance at the Kahler.
