SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 23
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1997: Kirby Puckett Weekend at Metrodome

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
May 23, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 — 25 years ago

  • Around 2,000 soccer players arrived in Rochester for a three-day Rochester Memorial Day Soccer Tournament.
  • It's Kirby Puckett weekend at the Metrodome. The Twins will retire his No. 34 jersey.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • The Samaritan Bethany Home has undertaken the task of raising $450,000 to update the 50-year-old facility and construct a 72-bed addition to the north of the present building.
  • Sen. Walter Mondale, D-Minn., has called for the continued operation of the Minneapolis Moline plant. (The Lake Street plant did close in 1972).

1947 — 75 years ago

  • The White House sees the need to emphasize the blessing of the American heritage. A "freedom train" will cross the country. It will bear for viewing by citizens the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, the Emancipation proclamation, and other treasured documents.
  • According to the county attorney, pinball machines are illegal even if they release no chips and pay off only in an additional free game for a high score.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • The Iron Range car exhibit will come to Rochester, and a general invitation is extended to the public to view the exhibits.
  • Minneapolis's Askin and Marine Company all-Black Red Sox baseball team will be in Rochester to play the American Legion club this week. (The American Legion team won the game at Mayo Field 11-5).
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
May 22, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
An unsatisfying crunch underfoot, and the strange habits of cats
Columnist Dan Conradt says the mess made by a pair of felines was impressive in its own way.
May 21, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Grand opening for the beautiful carousel at Lark Toys
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
May 21, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Microwaves can cook a steak in 90 seconds
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
May 20, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else