1997: Kirby Puckett Weekend at Metrodome
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Around 2,000 soccer players arrived in Rochester for a three-day Rochester Memorial Day Soccer Tournament.
- It's Kirby Puckett weekend at the Metrodome. The Twins will retire his No. 34 jersey.
1972 — 50 years ago
- The Samaritan Bethany Home has undertaken the task of raising $450,000 to update the 50-year-old facility and construct a 72-bed addition to the north of the present building.
- Sen. Walter Mondale, D-Minn., has called for the continued operation of the Minneapolis Moline plant. (The Lake Street plant did close in 1972).
1947 — 75 years ago
- The White House sees the need to emphasize the blessing of the American heritage. A "freedom train" will cross the country. It will bear for viewing by citizens the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, the Emancipation proclamation, and other treasured documents.
- According to the county attorney, pinball machines are illegal even if they release no chips and pay off only in an additional free game for a high score.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The Iron Range car exhibit will come to Rochester, and a general invitation is extended to the public to view the exhibits.
- Minneapolis's Askin and Marine Company all-Black Red Sox baseball team will be in Rochester to play the American Legion club this week. (The American Legion team won the game at Mayo Field 11-5).
